Bank holiday week drizzle ends chilliest August since 2012
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018
Bank holiday hopes of a sunny end to an unseasonably chilly August have been dashed with more drizzle than sizzle, ahead of low temperatures and cloud forecast for the rest of the week.
Norwich-based forecast service Weatherquest said a cloudy start to bank holiday Monday with patchy light rain and drizzle would give way to a mostly dry brighter afternoon.
Temperatures will be below normal at a maximum of 20C and will feel cooler near the coast with a notable breeze.
It comes after a cool August.
Chris Bell, Weatherquest director and forecaster, tweeted: “It's been the chilliest August at my weather station since I started records in 2012.”
His figures show the highest temperature of 24.9C, below the second lowest of his records, 26.6C in 2017, and well short of the 36.3C last year, 32.8C in 2019 and 32.5C in 2018.
Cloudy, rainy weather looks set to continue into September.
The Met Office said Tuesday would be another cloudy day with outbreaks of light rain during the morning, though brighter spells will develop for a time during the afternoon.
The rest of the week is forecast to be mainly fine and dry with variable cloud and a little light rain and drizzle along coastal areas. Temperatures will be pleasant in any sunshine, but cool under the cloud and in the breeze.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said looking further ahead into September there has been a "fairly strong signal" for conditions to be warmer than average, while rainfall levels are expected to be close to average.