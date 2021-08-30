News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bank holiday week drizzle ends chilliest August since 2012

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:06 AM August 30, 2021   
Chance of rain this August bank holiday weekend. File photo of umbrellas up in the rain and wind in

Chance of rain this August bank holiday weekend. File photo of umbrellas up in the rain and wind in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Bank holiday hopes of a sunny end to an unseasonably chilly August have been dashed with more drizzle than sizzle, ahead of low temperatures and cloud forecast for the rest of the week. 

Norwich-based forecast service Weatherquest said a cloudy start to bank holiday Monday with patchy light rain and drizzle would give way to a mostly dry brighter afternoon.

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend.

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend.

Temperatures will be below normal at a maximum of 20C and will feel cooler near the coast with a notable breeze.

It comes after a cool August.

Chris Bell, Weatherquest director and forecaster, tweeted: “It's been the chilliest August at my weather station since I started records in 2012.”

Weatherquest's Chris Bell said the sunshine should be with us for much of the next week.

His figures show the highest temperature of 24.9C, below the second lowest of his records, 26.6C in 2017, and well short of the 36.3C last year, 32.8C in 2019 and 32.5C in 2018.

Cloudy, rainy weather looks set to continue into September. 

The Met Office said Tuesday would be another cloudy day with outbreaks of light rain during the morning, though brighter spells will develop for a time during the afternoon. 

The rest of the week is forecast to be mainly fine and dry with variable cloud and a little light rain and drizzle along coastal areas. Temperatures will be pleasant in any sunshine, but cool under the cloud and in the breeze.

A few people out exercising at Southwold beach

Southwold beach which will see some bank holiday weekend sunshine but chilly temperatures and showers.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said looking further ahead into September there has been a "fairly strong signal" for conditions to be warmer than average, while rainfall levels are expected to be close to average.
 

