Bank holiday week drizzle ends chilliest August since 2012

Published: 9:06 AM August 30, 2021

Chance of rain this August bank holiday weekend.

Bank holiday hopes of a sunny end to an unseasonably chilly August have been dashed with more drizzle than sizzle, ahead of low temperatures and cloud forecast for the rest of the week.

Norwich-based forecast service Weatherquest said a cloudy start to bank holiday Monday with patchy light rain and drizzle would give way to a mostly dry brighter afternoon.

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend.

Temperatures will be below normal at a maximum of 20C and will feel cooler near the coast with a notable breeze.

It comes after a cool August.

Chris Bell, Weatherquest director and forecaster, tweeted: “It's been the chilliest August at my weather station since I started records in 2012.”

Weatherquest's Chris Bell said the sunshine should be with us for much of the next week.

His figures show the highest temperature of 24.9C, below the second lowest of his records, 26.6C in 2017, and well short of the 36.3C last year, 32.8C in 2019 and 32.5C in 2018.

Cloudy, rainy weather looks set to continue into September.

East Anglia today: A mostly cloudy morning with some patchy light rain or drizzle in places, becoming mostly dry and a little brighter at times this afternoon. A moderate northerly wind will continue to make it feel chilly where cloud lingers with highs of 17-20C. pic.twitter.com/b5vx4pxWMl — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) August 30, 2021

The Met Office said Tuesday would be another cloudy day with outbreaks of light rain during the morning, though brighter spells will develop for a time during the afternoon.

The rest of the week is forecast to be mainly fine and dry with variable cloud and a little light rain and drizzle along coastal areas. Temperatures will be pleasant in any sunshine, but cool under the cloud and in the breeze.

Southwold beach which will see some bank holiday weekend sunshine but chilly temperatures and showers.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said looking further ahead into September there has been a "fairly strong signal" for conditions to be warmer than average, while rainfall levels are expected to be close to average.

