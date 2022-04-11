Norfolk set for warm bank holiday weekend with highs of 20C

Put away your brollies and fetch the sunscreen as Norfolk is set for a warm and dry bank holiday weekend.

Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, will see the best of the weather with highs of 20C expected in parts of the county according to Norwich-based Weatherquest.

Meteorologist Phil Gardner said: "Friday and Saturday are looking like fine days with broken cloud and sunshine.

"The west of the region will see the warmest temperatures with highs of 20C expected in places such as Thetford and King's Lynn.

"It will feel cooler on the coast due to an onshore breeze.

"Sunday and bank holiday Monday will feel cooler with temperatures around 12C on the coast whereas further inland it will reach 17C.

"Unusually for a bank holiday it is looking fairly dry at the moment although rain is something you can never rule out.

"Overnight throughout the weekend will see reasonably mild conditions with temperatures around 5C which could bring a chilly start to the mornings."