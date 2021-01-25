Ice warning after freezing temperatures overnight

Published: 7:52 AM January 25, 2021

Drivers have been warned to take extra care after freezing conditions left part of Norfolk and the surrounding areas covered in ice this morning.

A weather warning is in place for ice for much of England, including Norfolk and Suffolk, after temperatures in the region dipped to as low as -4C or -5C.

The Met Office warning tells people to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Drivers are advised to prepare a winter kit for their car, and drive to the conditions.

That advice was echoed this morning by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).

A social media post from the team said: "It's freezing out there. Gritters have been out but it is still icy, mind out for micro climates, especially on or under bridges.

"Clear your windows of mist, ice and snow, drive to the conditions and the stopping distance is 10x longer in these conditions."

Norfolk County Council said gritters had been out across the county yesterday from 3pm and again from 4am this morning, but urged people to drive carefully even on treated roads.

The weather warning is expected to be in place until 11am, when the ice should be largely melted away by sunny conditions – though temperatures are not forecast to get higher than three or four degrees.