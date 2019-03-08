Video

Nine places in Norfolk you can keep cool in the heat

Beccles Lido has been extremely popular during the current hot weather. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

With hot sunny days and a heatwave on the way across the UK, forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 35C in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visit the University of East Anglia's Sainsbury Centre and enjoy a shady walk around the lake. Photo: Andy Walker Visit the University of East Anglia's Sainsbury Centre and enjoy a shady walk around the lake. Photo: Andy Walker

And as the mercury rises, it can be tricky to find ways to keep cool.

So we've rounded up the best nine Norfolk spots to help you handle the heat...

1. Visit the Broads

Hiring a boat and setting out on the county's famous Broads is an essential experience to tick off your Norfolk bucket list.

A hot and sunny Gorleston beach Picture: James Bass A hot and sunny Gorleston beach Picture: James Bass

Rent a day boat from one of the many boat hire companies, stock up on cool drinks and picnic supplies, and head out for a day on the water.

Prices at Broads Tours in Wroxham range from £21 for an hour to £135 for a full day (between up to eight people).

2. Beccles Lido

A heatwave is the perfect time to enjoy an outdoor swim.

This 30m pool, in the Suffolk town of Beccles, offers safe places for toddlers and babies to splash, making it the ideal family day out.

Under fives go free and a family ticket is between £16-£17.50.

3. Beaches

Norfolk is spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to spend a day by the seaside.

From the fairground rides at the family-friendly Gorleston beach, to the unspoilt golden sands of Overstrand and the pink and white striped cliffs of Hunstanton, the region's coastline offers a range of delights for sunny days.

You can even try out activities including kayaking and windsurfing at Adventure Watersports, in Hunstanton - or how about a spot of paddle boarding by the Pier on Cromer beach?

4. Norwich Castle dungeons

If you're looking for a way to keep cool that also sees you staying dry, a visit to the dungeons beneath Norwich Castle could be right up your street.

Learn about the fascinating history of the building, and hear the gory stories of the prisoners who were kept in chains in the dark, all while enjoying the chilly temperatures of the thick stone walls.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets to the Castle are £9.90 for adults, with dungeon guided tours an additional £4.50.

5. Horstead Watermill

Wild swimming has become increasingly popular with those who prefer to feel the mud between their toes rather than take a dip in a chlorinated pool, and this spot in Horstead has seen its fair share of visitors enjoying the water.

With a new platform built last year, stony areas for paddling and deeper water for longer swims, there's something for everyone at this picturesque spot.

Visit Wild Swim for more information.

6. Banham Zoo

With water loving animals including otters, flamingos and penguins to admire, Banham Zoo is a great place to head to in the heat.

With shady areas to enjoy, you can watch keepers cool the creatures down as they splash in hoses and enjoy a tasty selection of frozen fruit.

Take a trip to the sea lion pen and join in feeding them their fishy rewards, before cooling off with an ice cream.

Under threes go free and adult tickets are priced at £20.85.

7. Sainsbury Centre

How does a visit to an air conditioned art gallery sound? At the University of East Anglia campus, the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Art includes an outdoor sculpture trail which takes you around the university grounds.

Follow this by cooling off indoors in the gallery, which features a permanent collection of ceramics, paintings, glassware and jewellery, before enjoying a shady walk around the lake.

8. Eaton Park

Nearby Eaton Park, with its child-friendly fountains, and patches of shade to relax in, is the perfect place for a picnic and to escape the heat in the city centre.

9. Coldham Hall

Or finally, you could visit a spot which is not only cool by nature, but also by name.

Coldham, in Brundall, Norwich, features a riverside pub offering the chance to relax with a refreshing drink, as well as riverside views and even a sailing club.

How are you keeping cool in the heat? Let us know on Facebook at EDP24 or Twitter @EDP24.