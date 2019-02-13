Milder temperatures for Norfolk and Suffolk, but forecasters say records for time of year unlikely to tumble

Phil Garner, from UEA-based Weatherquest.

Temperatures could get as high as 13C or 14C in Norfolk and Suffolk later this week, forecasters have said, as the region enjoys a spell of sunny weather.

While temperatures are still falling to around zero at night-time, people have been treated to bright, milder days.

Phil Garner, forecaster at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said the warmer weather, which has brought temperatures up to 10C or 11C in Norfolk was due to southerly winds. He said: “When you get southerly winds you always tend to get better temperatures. The air from the Azores and Spain has been up at 20C.

“By the time it gets to us it has cooled a bit, but we will be looking at temperatures of about 13C or 14C on Friday.”

But Mr Garner said the temperatures were likely to remain below the record for this time of year, when thermometers hit 15C.

He added that it would remain relatively dry through to Monday, although fronts from the west after that could bring more unsettled weather.