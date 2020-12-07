Published: 11:05 AM December 7, 2020

A meteor shower is expected to peak next week, with a rate of 120 meteors per hour expected.

The Geminid meteor shower is currently active and will continue until December 17. You may be able to catch a glimpse of a Geminid meteor anytime this week but the shower will produce its peak rate on December 14.

The shower is expected to reach its most active at around 1am next Monday with a rate of around 120 meteors per hour.

For the best displays, people in Norfolk should stay awake until 2am, when the radiant point of the shower is highest in the sky.

As the meteor shower will peak at a similar time to the new moon, the moonlight will have minimal interference with the visibility.

You may also want to watch:

Stargazers will not need any equipment to see this shower, just a dark open sky. For the best experience, give your eyes about 20 minutes to adapt to the dark.