Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Parts of Norfolk face potential flooding and power cuts after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.
The warning, in place on Tuesday, covers Fakenham, King's Lynn, Hunstanton, Watton, Attleborough, Dereham and Reepham, as well as surrounding villages.
According to the Met Office these areas will see a wet day, with the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.
They said roads, homes and businesses could be flooded, public transport could be affected and there is a small chance communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services.
The warning is set to last until the end of Tuesday with no further warnings currently in place for the rest of the week.
Most Read
- 1 'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages
- 2 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- 3 Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs
- 4 'Phenomenal' turnout for memorial parkrun to remember popular teacher
- 5 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 6 The 38 best places to eat in Norfolk according to local foodies
- 7 Warning to teenagers performing somersaults from Gorleston cliffs
- 8 Roadworks you need to know about in Norfolk this week
- 9 The best beaches in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma launched £13m move for full back