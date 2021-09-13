News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:31 AM September 13, 2021   
The flooded underpass in Toftwood, near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Parts of Norfolk face potential flooding and power cuts after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

The warning, in place on Tuesday, covers Fakenham, King's Lynn, Hunstanton, Watton, Attleborough, Dereham and Reepham, as well as surrounding villages.

According to the Met Office these areas will see a wet day, with the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.

They said roads, homes and businesses could be flooded, public transport could be affected and there is a small chance communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services.

The warning is set to last until the end of Tuesday with no further warnings currently in place for the rest of the week.

