Met Office ice warnings for Norfolk and Suffolk
Weather warnings have been issued by forecasters that icy surfaces could cause problems in Norfolk and Suffolk.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice for much of the eastern coast of the country, including Norfolk and Suffolk.
Two warnings have been issued. One is in place from 4pm on Wednesday, January 6 until 10am on Thursday, January 7.
Forecasters say icy surfaces could cause difficult travel conditions in some areas.
The Met Office says: "Further showers are likely on Wednesday evening and overnight, before becoming confined to East Anglia on Thursday morning.
"As ground temperatures fall below freezing there is the likelihood of ice forming on some untreated surfaces.
"Some of the showers may be wintry inland but the chance of any more than isolated very small accumulations of snow is very low."
They said there was a chance of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a possibility of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The second warning, is in place from 5pm on Thursday, January 7 until 11am on Friday, January 8.
The Met Office said some snowfall was possible, but accumulations were likely to be "slight and temporary".