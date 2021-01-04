Flood warning in force for River Nar in west Norfolk

Published: 8:52 AM January 4, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM January 4, 2021

A flood warning is in place for the River Nar near King's Lynn. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A flood warning remains in place in west Norfolk this morning as water levels remain high following wet weather in recent days.

Water levels remain high at the Setchey Bridge gauge on the River Nar, near King's Lynn, according to the government's flood information service.

River levels have fallen at Marham, however, meaning "the risk of flooding remains but is reducing".

But a flood warning remains in place for the River Nar at Narborough, Marham, Wormegay and Saddle Bow.

Main Road in Narborough, Spring Lane in Marham, Lynn Road, Garage Lane and St Germans Road in Setchey, Mill Road in Wiggenhall St Germans and Low Road, High Road, Maple Road and Acer Road in Saddle Bow are expected to be affected by flooding, according to the flood information website.

The site states: "No significant rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours, therefore we expect river levels to continue to slowly reduce. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Five other flood alerts are also in place in Norfolk, with another on the River Nar along with others on the Welney Causeway and the Hundred Foot Washes.

Further east, flooding is also possible on the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay, along with the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.