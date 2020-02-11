Busy road remains closed two days after Storm Ciara

John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn remains closed today after fears for the safety of a building damaged by flying debris during Sunday's storms Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A busy road will remain closed for a further day because of fears over the safety of a building.

John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been blocked by fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been blocked by fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop

Part of John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn was closed on Sunday afternoon after it was showered with debris.

Yesterday it emerged parts of the former Retreat pub had been hit by parts of the roof of a neighbouring building which had been blown off by the storm.

West Norfolk council said the road would remain closed between Loke Road and North Street until at least 2pm.

A spokesman sad: "A survey of the affected building regrettably confirms that it is not safe to open the road until measures are taken to secure the building. More formal signage is being put in place.

"This continued closure of John Kennedy Road will impact on today's commute in. Please advise pedestrians and motorists to plan their journey, allow extra time and choose a different route."

People living in the former pub have been given temporary housing by the council.