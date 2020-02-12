Busy road reopens as fair pulls into town
PUBLISHED: 08:16 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 12 February 2020
Archant
A busy road has reopened after being closed since Sunday's storms.
John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn was closed after debris including parts of a roof blew onto the carriageway.
It remained cordoned off over fears a former pub which had been hit by roof sheets could be unstable.
But this morning West Norfolk council said highways officers had decided to reopen the road as the wind had dropped.
The news will come as a relief to travelling fair families, who are due to begin setting up the Lynn Mart on the Tesday Market Place this morning.
The fair opens on Friday.
Comments have been disabled on this article.