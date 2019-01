Coastguard warning not to take photos of large waves

Waves in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A coastguard has warned to stay clear of attempting to take photos of large waves caused by high winds.

Bad weather across the region, including high wind speed, has meant waves off the Norfolk coast are especially large.

Hunstanton Coastguard posted on Facebook and said: “It’s windy, there are large waves. Stay well back from exposed coastal areas.

“A photo isn’t worth your life.”