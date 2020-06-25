Hottest day of the year as heatwave continues

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

People in Norfolk have been basking in the sunshine as temperatures soared to 30c on the hottest day of the year in the UK.

EAST: It's the warmest day of the year so far, once again... ️

31.5C Cambridge NIAB

30.2C Woburn

30.1C High Beach + Monks Wood

30.0C Bedford

29.6C Santon Downham + Wittering

29.4C Rothamsted

29.3C Cavendish

29.1C Andrewsfield

28.9C Marham

28.4C Houghton Hall

...

22.8C Cromer pic.twitter.com/H2H1xHNSsa — Dan Holley (@danholley_) June 25, 2020

Temperatures today have risen since yesterday, which had been the hottest day this year, as the heatwave across the country continues.

In Santon Downham, near Thetford, temperatures reached 29.6c while it was 28.4c at Houghton Hall.

Temperatures in Norwich hit 27c but it was cooler on the coast with Cromer recording a temperature of 22.8c.

However, the weather could take a turn as the Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning for Norfolk for Friday and Saturday.

It warned the region may be battered by thunderstorms causing flooding.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said there was a 50pc chance of thunderstorms in Norfolk.

He added: “There might be a round of thunderstorms mid morning on Friday and then a second round mid to late afternoon on Friday. The latter is the time with the greatest risk of big thunderstorms.”

On Friday, the temperature is forecast to remain high at 28c but on Saturday it is predicted to drop to 22c.

Meanwhile on Sunday, which has no warning in place, weather is expected to be sunny with cloudy spells at night time and temperatures of up to 20c.