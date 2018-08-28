Video

Seawater floods over coastal walls at high tide in Norfolk village

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE Archant

A combination of high tides and strong winds have sent waves crashing over the sea walls onto the Coast Road at Walcott.

The north Norfolk village has been on a flood alert this morning (Tuesday, December 8), with the Environment Agency warning homes and businesses could be flooded between 5.45am and 9.45am.

However, the high water has thankfully so far not got into any properties, with flood wardens thanking newly installed drains for stifling the impact.

Pauline Porter, chairman of Walcott Parish Council, said: “No damage was done to any properties. Waves were sloping over the wall, coming over onto the road, that’s why the road’s closed.

“New drains were installed a couple of months ago and they’re working very well.”

It's getting a bit damp under foot now, not far off high tide at Walcott pic.twitter.com/Noa6dg8dUD — Garry Stanton (@GazStant) January 8, 2019

North Norfolk District Council’s resilience manager, Allison Sayer, said : “Previously water used to come over the sea wall and run down into properties and creating a whirlpool around the drains. It’s called ponding. But this time, the drains have stopped that from happening.”

Garry Stanton, who is on the scene, said on Twitter: “Occasional waves are bouncing over the wall here at Walcott and with increased frequency as the tide rises.”

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Dan Holley said according to data from the National Tidal and Sea Level Facility, tidal elevations at Cromer were about 1.5 metres higher than normal levels.”

Forecasters had warned throughout Monday that parts of the region could be hit by “localised flooding” on Tuesday, January 8 and the EA’s East Anglian incident team monitored tidal forecasts for the east coast closely throughout the weekend.

