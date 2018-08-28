Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Seawater floods over coastal walls at high tide in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 08:33 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 08 January 2019

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE

Archant

A combination of high tides and strong winds have sent waves crashing over the sea walls onto the Coast Road at Walcott.

The north Norfolk village has been on a flood alert this morning (Tuesday, December 8), with the Environment Agency warning homes and businesses could be flooded between 5.45am and 9.45am.

However, the high water has thankfully so far not got into any properties, with flood wardens thanking newly installed drains for stifling the impact.

Pauline Porter, chairman of Walcott Parish Council, said: “No damage was done to any properties. Waves were sloping over the wall, coming over onto the road, that’s why the road’s closed.

“New drains were installed a couple of months ago and they’re working very well.”

North Norfolk District Council’s resilience manager, Allison Sayer, said : “Previously water used to come over the sea wall and run down into properties and creating a whirlpool around the drains. It’s called ponding. But this time, the drains have stopped that from happening.”

Garry Stanton, who is on the scene, said on Twitter: “Occasional waves are bouncing over the wall here at Walcott and with increased frequency as the tide rises.”

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Dan Holley said according to data from the National Tidal and Sea Level Facility, tidal elevations at Cromer were about 1.5 metres higher than normal levels.”

Forecasters had warned throughout Monday that parts of the region could be hit by “localised flooding” on Tuesday, January 8 and the EA’s East Anglian incident team monitored tidal forecasts for the east coast closely throughout the weekend.

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALEThe morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALEThe morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE

The morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALEThe morning high tide at Walcott, Norfolk, on January 8, 2018. Picture: DAVID BALE

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

New Year’s shooting: Dalston’s 588 Club shut down by council after woman shot in venue

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

Warning latest threat to bulldoze Holborn Studios ‘could cost Hackney Council thousands’

Holborn Studios, Eagle Wharf Road, Hackney.

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

Gwenton Sloley.

Upper Clapton family taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after leak in block of flats

Hawkwood Mount in Upper Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Police apply for review of Shoreditch bar Rolling Stock’s licence after Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder

Rolling Stock in Shoreditch:Picture Ken Mears

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Large waves and strong winds forecast to hit region’s coastal communities

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

‘It’s a waiting game now’ – Pub braces for flooding as high tides set to hit Suffolk coast

The Harbour Inn was most recently flooded in 2017 Picture: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Morrisons reveal Christmas sales boom in wholesale arm, despite retail faltering

Morrisons has posted growth in its wholesale arm. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists