Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding.

Heavy and prolonged rainfall is forecast for Norfolk over the next 24 hours, with a yellow warning issued for the county.

Heavy rain causes flash flooding.

The Met Office says "persistent" rain can be expected on Monday morning, with "heavy, thundery showers" developing later in the afternoon across the county.

Its weather alert warns of possible flooding and travel disruption between 4am and midnight on Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum of 17C.

The Met Office said the wet weather is likely to continue through to Wednesday.