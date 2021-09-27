News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy rain and gusty winds to hit Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:33 PM September 27, 2021   
People in Norwich city centre battle the high winds and rain Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norfolk is set to see heavy rain and gusty winds this week. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Heavy rain is set to be accompanied by gusty winds throughout Norfolk on Tuesday night.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said it will be a dry start on Tuesday morning, with increased amounts of cloud as the day progresses.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of 15C or 16C, with the potential of 17C in east Norfolk.

On Wednesday, it is expected that winds will slowly ease and there will be some sunshine, however, temperatures will be slightly cooler.  

Thursday is forecasted to be a little warmer, with highs of 15C and 16C and initially dry, but will be followed by a band of rain in the afternoon. 

As the week draws to a close, Friday is likely to follow Thursday’s lead with showers in the afternoon. 

The forecaster added: “We can expect temperatures to continue in a similar vein throughout the week.” 

