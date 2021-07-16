Heat-health warning issued ahead of hot weekend weather

Published: 10:30 AM July 16, 2021

The beach will be the place to be over the next few days as unsettled weather gives way to hot temperatures and highs of 28C - Credit: Archant

Temperatures will reach highs of 28C in Norfolk this weekend as summer finally arrives in East Anglia.

The beach will be the place to be over the next few days as unsettled weather gives way to hot temperatures and highs of 28C but don't forget the suncream as the warm temperatures and strong sunshine will also mean high UV levels.

Friday got off to an overcast start before the sun comes out and temperatures began to climb to the high teens and low 20s.

Saturday will see strong sunshine with daytime highs of 25C, the warm temperatures will persist into the evening and overnight with temperatures hovering around 17C.

Sunday will be a similar story but slightly warmer, with highs of 26C in Norwich.

Today: Many places will have a fine day, with long spells of strong sunshine and light winds. Northern and western Scotland will have cloudier skies with the risk of some patchy rain at times. pic.twitter.com/bQU8RYTrx6 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) July 16, 2021

Phil Garner, a forecaster from the Norwich based Weatherquest said the change in weather was being brought about by winds from the mid-Atlantic.

He said: "We are looking at dry, still, sunny conditions throughout Saturday and Sunday. Shorts and t-shirt weather and you'll definitely need to get some suncream on this weekend because of high UV levels.

"Inland temperatures will reach 27-28C on Saturday and Sunday but the coast will be cooler with an inshore breeze."

Ahead of the hot weather Public Health England has issued a heath-health warning. Older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children are urged to take particular care in the coming days.

Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical lead at PHE, said: "Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

"However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

"If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

"It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat."