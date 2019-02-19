Half term highs of 15C on the way - twice as high as the February average

The weather this half term weekend is set to be mild and warm in East Anglia. Photo: Brittany Creasey Archant

This weekend could see temperatures almost double the average for February.

Some parts of the country may have a small chance of setting a new high for the hottest recorded day in the month of February this week.

And while East Anglia isn’t likely to see record breaking temperatures, highs of 15C are on the horizon.

According to Weatherquest, a Norwich-based forecaster, temperatures are expected to be twice as high as the February average, which is 7C.

A spokesman for Weatherquest said: “It will slowly get warmer throughout this week. Today we’re looking at highs of about 10 to 11C, tomorrow it will be more like 11-12C and Thursday 12-13C.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days this week, and they will all be quite similar with highs of around 14 - 15C.”

Temperatures would need to rise above 19.7C to beat the record, which was taken in Greenwich in 1988.

Last week saw an unseasonably warm Valentine’s Day as the UK enjoyed warmer than average temperatures.

The current warm spell is in great contrast to the weather this time last year, which saw the Beast from the East cover East Anglia in snow.