Gritters out as wintry showers and sub-zero temperatures expected
- Credit: Archant
Gritting trucks have been making their way around Norfolk as more snow and temperatures below freezing hit the county.
The cold temperatures and wintry showers are set to continue overnight and into Friday morning with some places seeing temperatures as low as -3c.
Norfolk County Council has advised people to stay safe when travelling, saying "the tortoise beats the hare".
According to Weatherquest, it will be very cold and frosty this evening with rural places expected to see lows of -2c to -3c.
It will be largely dry with clear skies but overnight a band of sleet and snow will arrive by the early hours of Friday morning.
Friday will be foggy and cloudy throughout the day which will continue through the evening into Saturday.
Breezy and blustery weather is expected into the weekend with isolated showers moving in.
Temperatures will become mild with highs between 5-8c expected.
There is a chance of showers moving in from the North Sea on Sunday but most of the county should enjoy patches of sunshine.