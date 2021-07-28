News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:07 AM July 28, 2021   
Flooding in Bridge Street, Thetford, on Tuesday evening, July 28.

- Credit: Lisa Horler

The clean-up operation begins this morning after a deluge of heavy rain caused flash flooding in Thetford last night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews attended no fewer than 20 callouts as the town was battered by the rain.

The Met Office put out a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which were likely to cause sudden flooding – a warning which remains in place for Wednesday.

Elm Road, St John's Way and Minstergate were among the worst affected areas of the town, with several Fire Service callouts to each street.

Flooding in Bridge Street, Thetford, on Tuesday evening, July 28.

- Credit: Lisa Horler

Breckland Council worker Lisa Horler said she had a "big shock" when she was walking home from work, as she turned a corner on to Bridge Street to find her path completely blocked off by flood water.

She said: "I watched the rain come down while at work, but to finish work and walk around the corner... the whole road was flooded from the bank right up to the bridge."

The A134 – the main road between Thetford and Bury St Edmunds – was also completely covered in flood water.

Flooding on the A134 at Barnham Cross Common, south of Thetford.

- Credit: Vi Olczak

From 5pm fire services were called to a spate of flooding incidents on local roads and pathways across the town.

At around 6,20pm crews were called to two properties on Minstergate draining water from two flooded properties with a major pump.

One officer also attended reports of a dangerous structure on Gloucester Way.

Breckland councillor Terry Jermy took to Twitter to show the flood water had made its way into the office of local town magazine About Thetford.

Flooding in Bridge Street, Thetford, on Tuesday evening, July 28.

- Credit: Lisa Horler

"Wasn't expecting the About Thetford magazine office to flood tonight," he said.

"Sadly we, along with a number of other ground floor tenants have been flooded at the Charles Burrell Centre."

A fire service control room spokesman said there are currently no appliances on the scene in the town this morning, confirming that the emergency response to the flooding is over.

