Video

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Flood alerts have been issued along the Norfolk coastline and in tidal areas of the Broads after a yellow weather warning was given for the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NEWS: A yellow warning for rain is now in force across East Anglia with the @metoffice warning of potential flooding, travel disruption and power cuts until 8pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/GiIZ1ucEjq — North Norfolk Radio (@nnrofficial) October 1, 2019

The Met Office warned of heavy rain and disruption from flooding in a yellow warning - the least severe - for areas of southern England including Norfolk and Suffolk yesterday.

And the warning, which is in place from 6am to 8pm today (Tuesday, October 1), prompted the Environment Agency to issue several flood alerts for the county, including along areas of the north Norfolk coast.

People living along Heacham, Hunstanton and Snettisham seafront have been warned to expect a tidal surge, with "high tides making water levels higher than usual".

A rest centre will be open at Hunstanton Community Centre from 7.15am, offering shelter to people who have left their homes.

Prayers this morning for those living along @DioceseNorwich coastline, especially those evacuated in Snettisham, Heacham and Hunstanton due to risk of flooding at high tide. https://t.co/1mMHUl1ZjA — Graham Usher (@bishopnorwich) October 1, 2019

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services, the coastguard and the county council knocked on more than 3,000 doors in the area yesterday (September 30) warning of the risk due to conditions.

Many properties, which are used as holiday homes, are unoccupied at this time of year.

Flooding is expected to affect all three areas and precautionary evacuation notices are in place.

Flood alerts have also been issued for areas near the tidal River Witham, the Haven, and the Wash frontage; the coast from Heacham to north of Kings Lynn; the Hunstanton coast; Kings Lynn, West Lynn and The Wash frontage; the north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse; the coast from Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley; the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water; and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

Flood warnings have now been removed from: the coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott; the coast from Eccles on Sea, to and including Winterton-on-Sea; the coast at Salthouse and east Cley; the coast at Wells Quay; the Suffolk coast at Southwold; and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey.

- For more information, visit the Environment Agency website.