Flood warnings issued across region
PUBLISHED: 07:01 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 01 October 2019
Flood alerts have been issued along the Norfolk coastline and in tidal areas of the Broads after a yellow weather warning was given for the region.
The Met Office warned of heavy rain and disruption from flooding in a yellow warning - the least severe - for areas of southern England including Norfolk and Suffolk yesterday.
And the warning, which is in place from 6am to 8pm today (Tuesday, October 1), prompted the Environment Agency to issue several flood alerts for the county, including along areas of the north Norfolk coast.
People living along Heacham, Hunstanton and Snettisham seafront have been warned to expect a tidal surge, with "high tides making water levels higher than usual".
A rest centre will be open at Hunstanton Community Centre from 7.15am, offering shelter to people who have left their homes.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services, the coastguard and the county council knocked on more than 3,000 doors in the area yesterday (September 30) warning of the risk due to conditions.
Many properties, which are used as holiday homes, are unoccupied at this time of year.
Flooding is expected to affect all three areas and precautionary evacuation notices are in place.
Flood alerts have also been issued for areas near the tidal River Witham, the Haven, and the Wash frontage; the coast from Heacham to north of Kings Lynn; the Hunstanton coast; Kings Lynn, West Lynn and The Wash frontage; the north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse; the coast from Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley; the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water; and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.
Flood warnings have now been removed from: the coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott; the coast from Eccles on Sea, to and including Winterton-on-Sea; the coast at Salthouse and east Cley; the coast at Wells Quay; the Suffolk coast at Southwold; and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey.
- For more information, visit the Environment Agency website.