News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney due to high tides

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:01 PM January 19, 2022
A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts have been issued across Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts have been issued for a number of areas across Norfolk and Waveney due to high tides. 

The River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, as well as the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, could all flood tonight with tides expected to be higher than usual.

From Lowestoft to Bawdsey, coastal and footpath roads could see minor flooding between 9pm and 11pm

Tides are expected to peak at about 10pm, with The Environment Agency warning people to take care and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

Minor flooding to riverside roads and paths could also happen in Great Yarmouth, around the River Waveney, with levels set to peak at 10pm.

Flooding could also affect Beccles Quay, with The Environment Agency warning people to take care and not put themselves in immediate danger.

Yarmouth could also see some minor flooding from the River Yare, with high water in Brundall, Cantley, Burgh Castle and Reedham.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
  2. 2 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
  3. 3 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  1. 4 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
  2. 5 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
  3. 6 Pub near Dereham has its first winners of steak-eating challenge
  4. 7 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
  5. 8 Tucked-away house in same family for over 100 years up for sale
  6. 9 MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk
  7. 10 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash

The warnings are in place until 8am on Thursday.

Norfolk Live News
Suffolk Live News
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Reaper in the Room: Nick Deth relaxes, fully prepped for the after-life.

Meet the man behind a morbid new craze

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of a serious crash on the A47 in Little Fransham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Mystery tower in Norwich

What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon