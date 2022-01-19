Flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney due to high tides
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Flood alerts have been issued for a number of areas across Norfolk and Waveney due to high tides.
The River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, as well as the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, could all flood tonight with tides expected to be higher than usual.
From Lowestoft to Bawdsey, coastal and footpath roads could see minor flooding between 9pm and 11pm
Tides are expected to peak at about 10pm, with The Environment Agency warning people to take care and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.
Minor flooding to riverside roads and paths could also happen in Great Yarmouth, around the River Waveney, with levels set to peak at 10pm.
Flooding could also affect Beccles Quay, with The Environment Agency warning people to take care and not put themselves in immediate danger.
Yarmouth could also see some minor flooding from the River Yare, with high water in Brundall, Cantley, Burgh Castle and Reedham.
Most Read
- 1 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
- 2 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
- 3 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
- 4 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
- 5 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
- 6 Pub near Dereham has its first winners of steak-eating challenge
- 7 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
- 8 Tucked-away house in same family for over 100 years up for sale
- 9 MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk
- 10 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
The warnings are in place until 8am on Thursday.