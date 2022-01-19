Flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney due to high tides

Flood alerts have been issued across Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts have been issued for a number of areas across Norfolk and Waveney due to high tides.

The River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, as well as the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, could all flood tonight with tides expected to be higher than usual.

From Lowestoft to Bawdsey, coastal and footpath roads could see minor flooding between 9pm and 11pm

Tides are expected to peak at about 10pm, with The Environment Agency warning people to take care and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

Minor flooding to riverside roads and paths could also happen in Great Yarmouth, around the River Waveney, with levels set to peak at 10pm.

Flooding could also affect Beccles Quay, with The Environment Agency warning people to take care and not put themselves in immediate danger.

Yarmouth could also see some minor flooding from the River Yare, with high water in Brundall, Cantley, Burgh Castle and Reedham.

The warnings are in place until 8am on Thursday.