High tide sparks flood alerts for coastal areas and tidal rivers

Flood alerts have been issued for the River Yare and Bure, Ant and Thurne. Picture: The Environment Agency Archant

Flood alerts have been issued for large parts of the Norfolk coast and rivers Waveney, Bure Thurne, Ant and Yare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Environment Agency has issued four flood alerts for Norfolk and Suffolk.

The alerts are in place for the coast between Caister and Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth.

Tidal parts of the Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and tidal areas of the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

On the coast there is a risk of flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 6pm and 8pm, tonight (Monday December 9).

A high-tide of 1.97m -1.5m above tide tables- with a force six north westerly wind is expected in Great Yarmouth at 7pm.

The flood alert states: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

You may also want to watch:

"Large waves on the sea front are expected given the forecast strong winds."

On tidal parts of the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne there is a chance of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths throughout Monday, with risk increasing during high tide from 6pm until 4am.

There is also a chance of high water levels around Wroxham and Horning on Tuesday morning.

On the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, alerts are in place for minor flooding on riverside roads and footpaths from 6pm this evening through to 2am Tuesday morning.

On tidal parts of the River Waveney between Ellingham to Breydon Water alerts are in place between 5.30pm until 3am on Tuesday morning.

The warning states: "We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay.

"This could be followed by lower than normal water levels throughout Tuesday.

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."