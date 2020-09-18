Search

Coast near Queen’s remote retreat included in flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:33 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 18 September 2020

Gales and high tides are bringing the risk of flooding to parts of Norfolk's coastline Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk coast - including the village where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are staying.

The Environment Agency said a combination of high tides and strong northerly gales could cause flooding around high water, which is expected at 8.15am on Saturday. The area covered by the alerts stretches from West Lynn to Hunstanton.

It includes Wolferton, on the Royal Estate, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently in residence, after travelling to Norfolk from Balmoral on Wednesday.

Wood farm Cottage, where the couple are staying, is some distance above the high tide mark and is protected by flood defences including a new pumping station, which helps protect 7,000 acres of reclaimed marshland.

The warnings say: “We expect flooding to affect King’s Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints. Flooding to roads and farmland is possible at this time and conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.”

Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton are also included.

The warnings add: “Flooding to the promenade and Hunstanton seafront is possible at this time and conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous and the local authority will be closing the flood gates at Hunstanton later this evening which will make access difficult.”

