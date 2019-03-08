Firefighters called out to Norfolk chimney fire

Norfolk firefighters were called to a chimney fire. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have extinguished a chimney fire.

One appliance from Carrow was called to reports of a chimney fire at Cantley Lane, Cringleford, at just after 7.10pm on Tuesday (April 16).

The crew extinguished the fire using chimney equipment.

In another incident, appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended a domestic alarm activation on El Alamein Way in Bradwell, near Yarmouth at just after 6.50pm tonight (April 16).

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by overcooked food.

Meanwhile, one appliance from Dereham was called to reports of a grass fire on Holl Lane, Billingford at just before 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, April 16).

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish.