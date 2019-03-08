Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters called out to Norfolk chimney fire

PUBLISHED: 21:30 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:30 16 April 2019

Norfolk firefighters were called to a chimney fire. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk firefighters were called to a chimney fire. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters have extinguished a chimney fire.

One appliance from Carrow was called to reports of a chimney fire at Cantley Lane, Cringleford, at just after 7.10pm on Tuesday (April 16).

The crew extinguished the fire using chimney equipment.

In another incident, appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended a domestic alarm activation on El Alamein Way in Bradwell, near Yarmouth at just after 6.50pm tonight (April 16).

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by overcooked food.

Meanwhile, one appliance from Dereham was called to reports of a grass fire on Holl Lane, Billingford at just before 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, April 16).

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Delight among residents as plan to turn properties into supported housing is rejected

A proposal to turn five properties on Cleveland Road, Lowestoft, into supported housing has been rejected. Pictures: Mark Boggis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists