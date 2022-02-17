Where and when Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk

The exact time and location Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk has been revealed - Credit: Archant

Weather experts have revealed the exact time Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk.

High winds of up to 80mph are expected to cause widespread disruption on Friday.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, meaning there is a danger to life.

High winds caused by Storm Eunice will begin to be felt early in the morning, reaching the south west of England first. In the north there is a risk of heavy snow fall also. - Credit: Met Office

According to meteorologists at Weatherquest, wind speed will begin building at 5am but the worst of the Storm will first reach west Norfolk at 12pm.

An amber weather warning is in place across much of England from 5am - Credit: Met Office

Phil Garner of Weatherquest said: "The storm will be at its strongest at midday and these high winds will last until about 4pm.

"It is expected to move up to Norfolk from the south west, and will hit Thetford, Downham Market and King's Lynn areas first.

Gusts of 80mph will reach Norfolk by midday and will continue through much of the afternoon, posing a danger to life and likely to cause widespread disruption - Credit: Met Office

"Within half an hour, Eunice will be felt across all of the county.

Storm Eunice will bring very blustery conditions to the region throughout much of the evening but will begin to die down by 11pm. - Credit: Met Office

"These strong winds will continue until 4pm but it will remain very blustery until about 11pm."