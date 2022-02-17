Where and when Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
Weather experts have revealed the exact time Storm Eunice will hit Norfolk.
High winds of up to 80mph are expected to cause widespread disruption on Friday.
An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, meaning there is a danger to life.
According to meteorologists at Weatherquest, wind speed will begin building at 5am but the worst of the Storm will first reach west Norfolk at 12pm.
Phil Garner of Weatherquest said: "The storm will be at its strongest at midday and these high winds will last until about 4pm.
"It is expected to move up to Norfolk from the south west, and will hit Thetford, Downham Market and King's Lynn areas first.
"Within half an hour, Eunice will be felt across all of the county.
"These strong winds will continue until 4pm but it will remain very blustery until about 11pm."