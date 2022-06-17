Deer take a dip to cool down as temperatures soar in Norfolk
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Deer, oh deer - it's a job to know how to keep your cool in flaming June.
Hinds and their calves at Snettisham Park took to a pond as thermometers hit 30C on Friday afternoon.
The farm's 50-strong herd of red deer, descended from Scottish stock, are strong swimmers.
Even young calves a few weeks old took the plunge with their mums.
Manager Trevor Walters said so far around 25 young have been born at the farm. They include a rare pair of twins.
New arrivals are hidden in the long grass by their mothers until they are strong enough to walk and run.
While the females and their young were out enjoying the summer weather in their pasture, the herd's three stags were staying in the shade.
Some 20,000 people a year visit the farm for its famed deer safaris.