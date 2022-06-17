News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Deer take a dip to cool down as temperatures soar in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:19 PM June 17, 2022
Deer swim

Red deer take to a pond to cool down at Snettisham, as temperatures soared to 30C in Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

Deer, oh deer - it's a job to know how to keep your cool in flaming June.

Hinds and their calves at Snettisham Park took to a pond as thermometers hit 30C on Friday afternoon.

Deer swim

Red deer swim in a pond at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The farm's 50-strong herd of red deer, descended from Scottish stock, are strong swimmers.

Even young calves a few weeks old took the plunge with their mums.

Snettisham deer

Deer decide the heat is all too much and take to a pond to cool down - Credit: Chris Bishop

Manager Trevor Walters said so far around 25 young have been born at the farm. They include a rare pair of twins.

New arrivals are hidden in the long grass by their mothers until they are strong enough to walk and run. 

Deer swim

A newly-born calf hides in the grass where it has been concealed by its mother - Credit: Chris Bishop

While the females and their young were out enjoying the summer weather in their pasture, the herd's three stags were staying in the shade.

Some 20,000 people a year visit the farm for its famed deer safaris. 

Deer swim

Wait for me... A calf (right) paddles furiously to keep up with its mum and another hind - Credit: Chris Bishop

Deer swim

A young red deer calf at Snettisham Park - Credit: Chris Bishop

deer swim

Some of the red deer herd at Snettisham Park - members of which are partial to a swim - Credit: Chris Bishop

der swim

A young red deer calf at Snettisham Park - Credit: Chris Bishop


