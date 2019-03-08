Search

Advanced search

'We have had bits of toilet paper washed all over our garden' - neighbours call for action on flooding risk

PUBLISHED: 16:42 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 07 October 2019

Sheringham firefighters pumping water from outside homes at Brownsfield, Cromer, on Sunday. Photo: DENISE O'CALLAGHAN

Sheringham firefighters pumping water from outside homes at Brownsfield, Cromer, on Sunday. Photo: DENISE O'CALLAGHAN

Archant

A group of Cromer neighbours hit by flooding at the weekend say only the fast actions of firefighters prevented foul-smelling water from invading their homes.

From left: Neighbours Michael White, Sean Sidell, Pat Goodwin and Nicky Sidell with storm boards and sandbags given to them by Victory Housing Trust to protect their homes from flooding. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFrom left: Neighbours Michael White, Sean Sidell, Pat Goodwin and Nicky Sidell with storm boards and sandbags given to them by Victory Housing Trust to protect their homes from flooding. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Around 10 Victory Housing Trust tenants, who live in a cul-de-sac on the Brownshill estate, off Roughton Road, were horrified to see rain washing down the road towards their homes on Sunday.

Sheringham firefighters spent more than three hours pumping water out into the main road but, with their houses hit by flooding three times in as many weeks, Brownshill residents say they want a permanent solution found.

The scene outside Sean and Nicky Sidell's home at Brownsfield, Cromer, on Sunday. Photo: DENISE O'CALLAGHANThe scene outside Sean and Nicky Sidell's home at Brownsfield, Cromer, on Sunday. Photo: DENISE O'CALLAGHAN

Norfolk County Council's flood and water management team last year produced a report recommending improvements to the drainage system under roads in two areas of Brownsfield owned by Victory Housing Trust and Flagship Group, but work has yet to be carried out.

Sean and Nicky Sidell, who have lived on the estate for 20 years, said their garden was cleared of "disgusting-smelling" water and debris by Anglian Water engineers just a week ago.

The back garden of Sean and Nicky Sidell's home at Brownsfield, Cromer, on Sunday. Photo: NICKY SIDELLThe back garden of Sean and Nicky Sidell's home at Brownsfield, Cromer, on Sunday. Photo: NICKY SIDELL

You may also want to watch:

"It's been going on for years and, in the past, we have actually had bits of toilet paper washed all over our garden," Mrs Sidell said. "It's devastating and you worry constantly - if it's raining and you are out or away, you just don't know what you're going to back to."

The couple, whose back and front gardens have again been left covered in mud and debris by Sunday's downpour, said they were faced with almost knee-deep water just inches from their front door, which they had barricaded with sandbags and storm boards provided by Victory Housing Trust.

"It was so deep my son had to carry me back home after I went out to babysit," Mrs Sidell said, if it hadn't been for the fire service we would definitely have had water in the house."

Pat Goodwin, who lives a few doors away from the Sidells, said a sewer drain outside her property flooded, leaving her back garden in disarray.

"The drain cover was lifting up, so I had sewage washing into the garden and it absolutely stank," she said. "My next-door neighbours actually had water go into their house and their garden was like a swimming pool. We are all really worried about what will happen if there is more heavy rain."

A Flagship Group spokesman said: "We are currently reviewing the situation, along with the contractor and a specialist provider, to find a more permanent solution."

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Three men injured in fight at city pub

The Last Pub Standing in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Road blocked following crash

The B1135 near Wymondham is blocked after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists