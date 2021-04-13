Cold snap! Coldest April overnight temperatures in eight years recorded
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk have recorded April's coldest overnight temperatures in eight years.
Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley confirmed the news on Twitter this morning (Tuesday, April 13).
Places that recorded their coldest April night in Norfolk since 2013 were Marham, near King's Lynn, reporting temperatures of -4.1°C, and Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast at -1.3°C.
In Suffolk, it was -5.1°C in Santon Downham, near Brandon, and -4.9°C in Cavendish, between Ipswich and Cambridge.
Other record-breaking places in East Anglia included lows of -5.1°C in Writtle and -4.1°C in Shoeburyness, both in Essex.
Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, confirmed that today would stay largely dry with spells of sunshine, but that cloud would bubble up through the afternoon to bring the small risk of an isolated shower.
The top temperatures would be close to 12C in a light west to northwesterly wind.
