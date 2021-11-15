Colder spells arriving by the end of November

Snow could reach the UK by the end of this month but it is unclear whether Norfolk will see wintry showers - Credit: Steve Adams

Colder spells could be heading our way by the end of November as the winter draws in.

According to Weatherquest, there are signs that by the last week of November wintry conditions could arrive across the country.

However, it is too soon to say whether snow will be arriving in Norfolk and Waveney.

Wintry showers will likely reach parts of Scotland and northern England but it is unclear if snow will reach as far south as Norfolk.

If you have any gardening plans you'd like finished before we reach the depths of winter, this week may be your best chance.

While cold snaps may be on the way by the end of the month, this week is looking relatively mild.

Cloudy conditions at the start of the week should change to periods of bright sunshine by Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs of 11 - 13c on Monday and Tuesday should also increase as the week goes on, with highs of 15c possible on Friday.