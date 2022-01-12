Cold weather alert issued as temperatures set to plummet

Sharp frosts and freezing fog could hit parts of Norfolk and Waveney overnight following a cold weather alert issued by the Met Office - Credit: Archant

Temperatures are set to drop below freezing across Norfolk and Waveney this week, causing sharp frosts and icy fog.

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for the East of England, saying there is a 70pc chance of severe cold weather.

The alert is in place between 6pm Thursday evening through to Monday next week.

It means temperatures are low enough to cause health risks to vulnerable people and it may disrupt the delivery of services.

There is a risk of sharp frosts and freezing fog overnight which may persist for lengthy periods into successive days due to the light winds and weak daytime sun.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, inland rural areas in the region are likely to be worse affected, with temperatures reaching as low as -2C and -3C.

On Tuesday night, the lowest temperature recorded was in Marham, which hit a low of -4C.

A spokesman from Weatherquest added: "The cold weather is being caused by high pressure which is causing clear skies and cold temperatures. The next few nights will see temperatures below freezing and day time highs of 6C to 7C.

"Towns, cities and coastal areas will see warmer temperatures.

"Things may get warmer by the weekend but colder temperatures will return by next week."