What will the weather be like in Norfolk on Christmas Day?
- Credit: Archant
Hopes of a fairytale white Christmas have been dashed this year as the latest forecast is for a wet and breezy day.
If you were planning a family walk tomorrow, it may be best to pack an umbrella and wait until after lunch, as the afternoon will see the best of the weather.
A spokesman from the Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said: "Unfortunately Christmas Day will not be particularly nice for Norfolk.
"It will be a cloudy and breezy day and could be quite wet throughout the morning. The rain will begin to ease by noon and some places in the county could brighten up by about 2-3pm. Highs of only 4-5c are predicted.
"North Norfolk and north-east Norfolk could see sunny spells but it will still be breezy and the wind chill will make it feel cooler. Late afternoon will be the best time of day for a walk.
"Boxing Day will have a similar feel, pretty cloudy with rain at first which will then ease into the afternoon as the rain moves northwards. The best of the weather that day will again arrive by about 2-3pm but it will feel warmer throughout the day with highs of 6-7c.
"Moving into Monday and Tuesday, the outlook is still uncertain but it will be generally cloudy with a risk of rain. Temperatures will continue to rise and highs of 7-8c are expected and on Tuesday it could even reach 9c."
