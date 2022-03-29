Beautiful cherry blossom heralds spring's arrival

Cheery blossom has been appearing across Norfolk - Credit: Chris BIshop

Has spring been kick-started by the recent warm spell..? This tree certainly thinks so.

White cherry blossom usually leads our native fruit trees like apples and pears into bloom as its cascades of dainty flowers appear.

Different species were bred and inter-bred in Japan, where their blossom is the national flower.

Cherry blossom trees in bloom in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some of them found their way from the Land of the Rising Sun to our shores during the late 19th century, where they adapted well to their surroundings.

Their pure-white flowers bring a blaze of colour to this green near the cliff-tops at Hunstanton.

But their beauty is short-lived. For the flowers usually linger for just two weeks, before their petals begin to fall.