Beautiful cherry blossom heralds spring's arrival

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:56 PM March 29, 2022
cherry blossom

Cheery blossom has been appearing across Norfolk - Credit: Chris BIshop

Has spring been kick-started by the recent warm spell..? This tree certainly thinks so.

cherry blossom

Cherry blossom brings a splash of colour to the start of spring - Credit: Chris Bishop

White cherry blossom usually leads our native fruit trees like apples and pears into bloom as its cascades of dainty flowers appear.

cherry blossom

The flowering cherry originated in Japan, where it was bred for its blossom - Credit: Chris Bishop

Different species were bred and inter-bred in Japan, where their blossom is the national flower.

cherry blossom

Cherry blossom trees in bloom in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some of them found their way from the Land of the Rising Sun to our shores during the late 19th century, where they adapted well to their surroundings.

cherry blossom

Cherry trees are briefly covered with blossom in the spring - Credit: Chris Bishop

Their pure-white flowers bring a blaze of colour to this green near the cliff-tops at Hunstanton.

cherry blossom

Blossom on a cherry tree at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

But their beauty is short-lived. For the flowers usually linger for just two weeks, before their petals begin to fall.

cherry blossom

Cherry blossom fills the branches but the flowers are short-lived - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton News

