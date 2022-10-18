'African plume' could bring thunderstorms and Saharan dust to Norfolk
- Credit: PA
Norfolk could see thunderstorms and the return of Saharan dust as an ‘African plume’ hits the county.
The weather front is sweeping up from Africa, across France and Spain and into Britain this week.
Dan Holley from Weatherquest, a Norwich-based forecaster, said: "We may see temperatures in the late teens, with highs of 18C.
"But because it will be fairly humid, it's more likely that the warm air will bring some heavy rain.
"Along with that could come some thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"Because of where the air is coming from don't be surprised if there's some Saharan dust on cars come Thursday."
The average temperature for this time of year is around 15C, according to the Met Office.
This year is set to be the warmest on record if warmer-than-average temperatures continue.
Most Read
- 1 First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023
- 2 Norfolk golf club says x-rated joke row 'blown up out of all proportion'
- 3 Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings
- 4 Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby
- 5 North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award
- 6 Fears for Royal Stud at Sandringham as Queen's horses go up for sale
- 7 Eco-warrior's shock after discovering children's den made from fly tip
- 8 40 cannabis plants found dumped on side of road
- 9 Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch
- 10 Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47
Dr Mark McCarthy of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre said: “It was the warmest year so far up to the end of September, with each month since January being warmer than average."