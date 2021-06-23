News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chilly start as temperatures drop to 2C in June

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:16 AM June 23, 2021   
A frosty start to the day, but well worth braving the cold to witness the sunrise over Cromer pier.

It was a chilly start to the day on Wednesday, but it's expected to get a lot warmer. - Credit: Mick Colclough

Parts of Norfolk and north Suffolk woke up this morning to a wintry chill – a complete contrast to what we've seen in recent weeks.

Despite being a week away from the start of July, an area on the Norfolk-Suffolk border saw temperatures of just 2C on Wednesday morning.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said Santon Downham, in north Suffolk, was down to 1.9C – but added this wasn't necessarily a rare thing.

"A temperature of ≤2°C has been recorded here in June in 27 of the last 40 years (68pc)," he said on Twitter.

He added: "Santon Downham holds the (tied) UK record for June minimum temperature, having recorded -5.6°C on June 1 and June 3, 1962."

The good news is it's expected to get much warmer – and quite quickly.

Temperatures are already creeping into double figures, and are expected to top 20C in some places across Norfolk today, according to the Met Office.

It's set to be a sunny day throughout, with early patches of cloud dissipating to give us a dry and pleasant day.

Another cool night seems to be on the cards – Met Office forecasters believe temperatures could fall as low as 4C.

But it should be back warm again in the day on Thursday, with highs of 22C expected.

