Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding warning

Eight coastal areas and two inland sites have been given flood warnings by the government.

Tides will be highest at 7am today, November 7, but the warning applies until 9am.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual.

Flooding could affect Heacham to West Lynn, including Snettisham, Dersingham, Clenchwarton, and Walpole Cross Keys.

Hunstanton to Kelling Hard could be affected, with minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths expected.

Water is expected on roads and paths to beaches, as well as on quays and marshes from Blakeney to Cley.

Ten flood alerts in Norfolk, issued for Sunday, November 6 - Credit: Check for Flooding

Bacton to Ostend is also expected to have minor coastal flooding, there may also be some wave overtopping and spray.

Eccles to Winterton may also experience some flooding, flood gates will be closed restricting access to beaches.

Caister to Gorleston could also be affected, with high tides, water on towpaths and quaysides.

The River Bure may also create riverside flooding of roads and paths for the next 24 hours. There will be high water levels from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

The River Waveney could be similarly affected from Ellingham to Breydon Water. There will be high water levels at Beccles Quay.

Incident response staff are checking flood defences and monitoring the situation.

They urge the public to avoid contact with floodwater and not themselves in unnecessary danger.

The alert is likely to be renewed for the evening tide.