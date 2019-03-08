Norfolk singer in the running to open LA concert

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:13 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 28 August 2019

Hannah Birtwell who is in the running to open the We Can Survive concert in LA . Picture: Wayne Savage

Hannah Birtwell who is in the running to open the We Can Survive concert in LA . Picture: Wayne Savage

Wayne Savage

A young singer from Wymondham is in the running to open a Hollywood concert featuring some of the biggest names in pop.

Hannah Birtwell, who has performed at the Waterfront, Latitude and Bannaroo music festivals is one of dozens of performers from across the world competing to be the opening act for the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, later this year.

Organised by 97.1 AMP Radio the We Can Survive concert promises performances from some of the biggest names in the pop, rap R&B, EDM and rock.

Selected via a public vote, the winner of the Opening Act competition will not only get the chance to open the We Can Survive Concert but they will also receive a cash prize of $10,000, a meet and greet with the other artists performing on the night and exposure on American radio.

Voting for the competition is now open and can be found via the Opening Act website.

