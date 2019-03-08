'We are grateful': Sports hub refurbished following grant

The Bungay and District Sports Association refurbished the community hub.

A community hub for sports have celebrated its new refurbishment after securing a £5,000 fund.

The sports ground is home to Bungay Town FC, Bungay Cricket Club the local tennis club. Picture: Conttributed by BDSA The sports ground is home to Bungay Town FC, Bungay Cricket Club the local tennis club. Picture: Conttributed by BDSA

The Bungay and District Sports Association (BDSA), which is based at Malings Pavilion in Ditchingham, near Bungay celebrated the fund by refurbishing the community room.

The sports ground is home to Bungay Town FC, Bungay Cricket Club the local tennis club and is used as community venue.

The grant from the Norfolk Saracen Fund, through the Norfolk Community Foundation helped refurbish the community room to make it "even more attractive".

BDSA Chairman, Jon Fuller, said "This grant has enabled Maltings Pavilion to maintain its important place as a premier community venue. The Pavilion was first opened in March 2006 and was beginning to look its age.

"We are grateful to Norfolk Community Foundation and our contractors including Wightman and Son Ltd. for the incredible support they have given us".