How you can support Afghan refugees in Norfolk

Published: 2:54 PM August 26, 2021

Norfolk County Council has announced four families are to be settled in Norwich, and they have announced ways in which locals can support their efforts.

NCC are doing this with government funding as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, for families who supported and worked with the British military, and the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, for those who are being evacuated.

They have suggested donating to the Bishop of Norwich's refugee fund, now extended to Afghan refugees.

For those wishing to donate items, NCC has made a list of what they urgently need. These include:

Bed frames and new mattresses

Furniture: Bookshelves, bedside cabinets, dining tables, chairs, wardrobes, chests of drawers, dressing tables, sofas, armchairs (with a fire safety label)

Curtains

Appliances: Toasters, vacuums, cookers, fridges, etc

Electricals: Mobile phones, televisions, DVD players, set-top boxes

Baby equipment (prams, cots, etc)

Garden tools

Gift vouchers, eg Argos, B&Q, Currys

They have asked that people do not donate:

Bedding and towels

Baby clothing – you can donate items to Baby Bank Norfolk

Old mattresses

Crockery and cutlery

Cups and glasses

Food and toiletries – you can donate to your local foodbank

Clothing - NCC are working with Alive UK in Chantry Place, Norwich, to ensure all clothes donated are clean and wearable

The NCC has also stated that those who wish to volunteer their spare room should go through Refugees at Home, a UK charity that connects refugees and asylum seekers to those who have spare rooms.

Alternatively, if you have an entire self-contained property that could house a refugee family for at least 12 months, the NCC is asking people from Norwich to contact them at pslt@norwich.gov.uk or 01603 989444 and those from Broadland and South Norfolk to contact them at ta@s-norfolk.gov.uk or 01508 533893.

NCC is also looking for those with specialist services, including those with jobs advice, mental health services, physical health services, tutoring and mentoring, and those who speak Pashto and Dari.

They are also looking for people to help refugees settle in, to provide friendship, conversational English, or transport and errand running. You can sign up for all of these services on the government website.