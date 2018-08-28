Search

Advanced search

MP thanks postmen and women as they deliver a first class Christmas

PUBLISHED: 18:02 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 23 December 2018

Waveney MP Peter Aldous passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Lowestoft Delivery Office. Picture: Royal Mail

Waveney MP Peter Aldous passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Lowestoft Delivery Office. Picture: Royal Mail

Archant

It is the busiest time of the year for Royal Mail staff.

And Waveney MP Peter Aldous passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Lowestoft Delivery Office during a recent visit.

Mr Aldous saw the operation of delivering Christmas post as he praised the dedicated, hardworking staff.

He was shown around the office by delivery office manager, Peter Harper, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Lowestoft over the very busy Christmas period.

Mr Aldous said: “It was great to meet the team here at Lowestoft and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Mr Harper added: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Lowestoft.

“We are grateful that Peter visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists