MP thanks postmen and women as they deliver a first class Christmas

Waveney MP Peter Aldous passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Lowestoft Delivery Office. Picture: Royal Mail Archant

It is the busiest time of the year for Royal Mail staff.

And Waveney MP Peter Aldous passed on Christmas greetings to postmen and women at the Lowestoft Delivery Office during a recent visit.

Mr Aldous saw the operation of delivering Christmas post as he praised the dedicated, hardworking staff.

He was shown around the office by delivery office manager, Peter Harper, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Lowestoft over the very busy Christmas period.

Mr Aldous said: “It was great to meet the team here at Lowestoft and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Mr Harper added: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Lowestoft.

“We are grateful that Peter visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”