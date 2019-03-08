Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Foodbank emergency appeal over fears it could run out of food

PUBLISHED: 09:38 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 06 June 2019

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade and warehouse manager Jim Waters amid increasingly empty shelves. Picture: Simon Parkin

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade and warehouse manager Jim Waters amid increasingly empty shelves. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A foodbank network that covers south Norfolk has issued an emergency appeal for donations with dwindling stocks meaning they could run out in two months.

Waveney Foodbank volunteer driver Gerry Rhodes, warehouse manager Jim Water and operations manager Matthew Scade. Picture: Simon ParkinWaveney Foodbank volunteer driver Gerry Rhodes, warehouse manager Jim Water and operations manager Matthew Scade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Waveney Foodbank said with an average of 10 people being referred to its services every day it is currently distributing nearly a tonne of food per week but only receiving 1.5 tonnes a month in donations at its warehouse at Brome, near Eye.

Operations manager Matthew Scade said: "So instead of holding on average 11 tons of food this has dropped to four and a half tons. It means unless donations increase dramatically over the next six to eight weeks we will have run out of food by the end of August.

"We have never seen it so low. We have actually cutting down on the amount of food each client gets because we are having to keep everything to a bare minimum."

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade with food boxes. Picture: Simon ParkinWaveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade with food boxes. Picture: Simon Parkin

The service, part of The Trussell Trust's national network of foodbanks that provide emergency food and support to people in crisis, covers towns on both sides of the Norfolk-Suffolk border, with distribution centres in Diss, Harleston, Long Stratton, Bungay, Beccles, Halesworth, and villages around and between Eye to Laxfield and Wickham Market to Framlingham.

Mr Scade said demand was outstripping supply due to increasing numbers of people being referred and seeking help from the service.

You may also want to watch:

"We started in 2012 feeding 80 people, but over the last 10 weeks we are now up to over 1,000," he said. "The factors are the Universal Credit six week wait, rising rent costs, private rental especially, rising cost of living that means many people are just one big bill away from being wiped out.

"People assume it is people on benefits but it isn't. Not even a third of our clients are on full-time benefits, over half are in full-time work but they just miss that threshold for benefits."

While the warehouse has enough soup, baked beans and cereals, there are fast dwindling stocks of pasta sauces, fruit juice, tinned fruit, vegetables and tomatoes, instant noodles and rice, puddings and jam, with just three jars left this week.

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade is appealing for donations over fears it could run out of stock. Picture: Simon ParkinWaveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade is appealing for donations over fears it could run out of stock. Picture: Simon Parkin

The service hopes to boost donations at its network of collection points.

Mr Scade said: "Any Morrisons, Tesco or Co-Op and 99pc of local churches have a collection point. Every town in South Norfolk has one of them, or people can do an online shop and get it delivered to us here at the warehouse or they can donate shopping vouchers.

"We really need to ask all our donors to be as generous as they possibly can be, to help us through this unprecidented crisis."

- Full details of how to help can be found at Waveney Foodbank

Most Read

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Woman has £1,000 bag stolen from train in Norfolk

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“We don’t know anything”: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Foodbank emergency appeal over fears it could run out of food

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade and warehouse manager Jim Waters amid increasingly empty shelves. Picture: Simon Parkin

D-Day 75: A corner of Norfolk forever in a foreign field - a peaceful gift of a gun that repelled Nazis

The 5.5 inch field gun which is being prepared at the East England Military Museum at Old Buckenham as a memorial for the village of Tilly sur Seulles in Normandy as a gift from Norfolk. From left, John Wiseman, Rob Callaghan, and Museum trustee, Shaun Hindle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists