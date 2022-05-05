Hundreds of bikers enjoy town's 'brilliant' Motorbike Day
Credit: Sue Dent
Bikers across Norfolk roared and revved their way into Watton over the weekend as part of the town's Motorbike Day.
More than 1,000 classic and modern motorbikes were on display on Sunday, May 1 and the town was abuzz with people coming together to show off and admire the machines.
The High Street, which was closed to traffic for the day, was jammed with rows of bikes.
Run by the Kings Arms and Watton Town Council, the event received "fantastic support" and also saw the Blood Bikes and the Police Road Safety Reduction Team spread the word about their 'Safe Rider' course.
One biker travelled from as far as Sussex.
Harvey Woodyatt, landlord of the Kings Arms, said “I was blown away by the support of the event, by both the bikers and the towns folk.
"I hope we can do it, or something similar again soon.”
Pat Warwick, town councillor, said: “We were amazed at the turnout, what a brilliant, colourful display."