News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hundreds of bikers enjoy town's 'brilliant' Motorbike Day

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:38 AM May 5, 2022
Bikers across Norfolk came together for Watton Motorbike Day on Sunday, May 1

Bikers across Norfolk came together for Watton Motorbike Day on Sunday, May 1 - Credit: Sue Dent

Bikers across Norfolk roared and revved their way into Watton over the weekend as part of the town's Motorbike Day.

More than 1,000 classic and modern motorbikes were on display on Sunday, May 1 and the town was abuzz with people coming together to show off and admire the machines.

The High Street, which was closed to traffic for the day, was jammed with rows of bikes.

Michael Partridge from the Attleborough Top Heavy Scooter Club with his Vespa PX

Michael Partridge from the Attleborough Top Heavy Scooter Club with his Vespa PX - Credit: Sue Dent

Run by the Kings Arms and Watton Town Council, the event received "fantastic support" and also saw the Blood Bikes and the Police Road Safety Reduction Team spread the word about their 'Safe Rider' course.

One biker travelled from as far as Sussex.

Scenes on Watton High Street for the town's Motorbike Day.

Scenes on Watton High Street for the town's Motorbike Day - Credit: Sue Dent

Harvey Woodyatt, landlord of the Kings Arms, said “I was blown away by the support of the event, by both the bikers and the towns folk.

"I hope we can do it, or something similar again soon.”

Scenes on Watton High Street for the town's Motorbike Day.

Scenes on Watton High Street for the town's Motorbike Day - Credit: Sue Dent

Most Read

  1. 1 'You don't need any money' - Welcome to the clothes swap shop
  2. 2 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
  1. 4 'A real shame' - Town's post office closure is confirmed
  2. 5 Enjoy Mediterranean dishes with views of Norfolk Broads at new bistro
  3. 6 Future 50: Award-winning bakery to open two more sites this year 
  4. 7 'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot
  5. 8 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
  6. 9 'We've had a good run' - Couple put popular village butcher's up for sale
  7. 10 Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' abuse against three girls

Pat Warwick, town councillor, said: “We were amazed at the turnout, what a brilliant, colourful display."

Blood Bikes volunteers Ryan Slatford, Scott Alexander and Tony Lawes

Blood Bikes volunteers Ryan Slatford, Scott Alexander and Tony Lawes - Credit: Sue Dent

PC Andy Lawer from the Road Casualty Reduction Team, helping to promote the Norfolk & Suffolk Police Safe Rider Course

PC Andy Lawer from the Road Casualty Reduction Team, helping to promote the Norfolk & Suffolk Police Safe Rider Course - Credit: Sue Dent

Motorbikes lined up in the town's High Street

Motorbikes lined up in the town's High Street - Credit: Sue Dent


Watton News

Don't Miss

The mash tun and spirit stills at the English Whisky Company at Roudham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The school run

Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Adam Hale-Sutton, seated second left, who with Chris Ketley, left, and Sam Thain, seated third left

Ukrainian families settle into Norfolk life with bank holiday BBQ

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Community Speed Watch volunteer

Village speeders in sights of police after almost 17,000 clocked

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon