Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

PUBLISHED: 15:08 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 13 August 2019

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +44814 482222

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season.

The Waterfront on King Street. Photo: The Waterfront.The Waterfront on King Street. Photo: The Waterfront.

The Waterfront on King Street is to open its doors to hundreds of away supporters in the build up to home games at Carrow Road, starting from the match with Chelsea on Saturday August 24.

The venue is now one of about three in Norwich that accommodate away fans prior to kick-off.

The University of East Anglia Students' Union, which has operated the venue for more than 25 years, said up to 500 supporters can be accommodated inside.

But it stressed the number will be controlled for safety purposes and customers will be required to show a match ticket to gain entrance.

The Waterfront on King Street. Photo: ArchantThe Waterfront on King Street. Photo: Archant

The students' union said Norfolk police had "expressed" its support for the idea.

"... In particular [police] felt there was a shortage of venues that catered specifically for away support," the union said.

"The Waterfront has an excellent record with regards to safety and security at public live music events and the same high levels of preparation will be applied to the football days."

You may also want to watch:

Due to the venue being predominately used for live music, the union said it will not be able to open for every match.

The union added: "In reality this will be continually assessed during the season as matches are regularly rescheduled for TV coverage and cup-tie clashes."

Nigel Utton, chairman of the King Street Residents' Association, said he had not been made aware of the plans.

But he said: "As long as sensible security measures are in place, we will be fine."

Both Stadia on Upper King Street and The Town House on Yarmouth Road also welcome away fans on match days.

The Compleat Angler had been the go-to destination for away supporters for about 30 years, but in 2017 the manager turned it into a venue for City fans.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Officers have been involved in discussions with the venue.

"In terms of patrols, the policing of any football match is intelligence led and any operations will be developed accordingly.

The Waterfront will also open before the Norwich V Manchester City match on September 14.

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

Eating disorder treatment has come a long way since ‘brutal’ methods - but future still daunting, admits charity boss

Nancy Pearce OBE, founder of Beat and chief executive Andrew Radford celebrate the 30th anniversary of the charity. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists