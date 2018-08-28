Milk cartons find new life as miniature igloo for youngsters’ snowy adventures

Photographs from inside a tot-sized igloo show youngsters exploring the traditional Arctic structure built entirely from recycled milk carton bricks.

Tots Town in Hethersett built the structure as a seasonal addition to its miniature play town, alongside a reindeer stable, Santa’s sleigh and fireplace complete with stockings and mince pies.

Lindsay James, mum-of-two and set designer at Tots Town, said: “Every year its getting bigger and bigger. The kids love role playing and have even been collecting fish at the toy supermarket to cook on the miniature camping stove to feed to the penguins.

“The atmosphere is lovely especially when we have parties.”

Three-hundred milk cartoons, collected throughout the year in the play centre’s cafe were used to build the igloo.

Mrs James said she hoped it would still be standing in February and that many visitors planned to return after Christmas to continue the winter magic.