Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Wartime heroes remembered in poignant ceremony

PUBLISHED: 17:21 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 30 April 2019

From left - Claire Nugent, Nigel Morter and Marion Bobbins, who laid wreaths in memory of the North Creake crash victims. Picture: Peter Bird

From left - Claire Nugent, Nigel Morter and Marion Bobbins, who laid wreaths in memory of the North Creake crash victims. Picture: Peter Bird

Archant

Two members of the RAF who lost their lives in a wartime tragedy have been remembered in a ceremony which took place shortly after the anniversary of the disaster.

Aero-modeller Tony Nelson with his replica of the De Havilland Mosquito fighter bomber that crashed in North Creake 75 years ago. Picture: Peter BirdAero-modeller Tony Nelson with his replica of the De Havilland Mosquito fighter bomber that crashed in North Creake 75 years ago. Picture: Peter Bird

Flying Officer John Mathias DFC and Flight Lieutenant Thomas Irwin, both aged 23, died when their twin-engine De Havilland Mosquito fighter bomber crashed into the village of North Creake, near Fakenham, 75 years ago on the night of Thursday, April 27, 1944.

The plane, part of the 305 Squadron, had taken off from RAF Lasham in Hampshire but at about 11pm, it suffered a major and catastrophic air-frame failure and crash landed.

The ceremony, which took place on Sunday, April 28, was attended by many residents, members of 42F Squadron King's Lynn Air Cadets and Sedgeford Royal British Legion.

Speaking at the event, parish councillor Philip Lines, who has undertaken research into the crash, said: “The watchers on the ground described an aircraft with navigation lights showing.

Marshal of the Royal Air Force, the late Sir Michael Beetham, watches Michael Cullen, the nephew of Flying Officer John Mathias DFC, lay a wreath at the plaque unveiling back in 2004. Picture: Peter BirdMarshal of the Royal Air Force, the late Sir Michael Beetham, watches Michael Cullen, the nephew of Flying Officer John Mathias DFC, lay a wreath at the plaque unveiling back in 2004. Picture: Peter Bird

“It was seen to enter a dive and after a few seconds the movement of the red and green lights showed it was spinning in an almost vertical descent.”

The plane demolished a wooden bakehouse and because the premises were bordered at the rear by the nearby River Burn and a narrow lane, the RAF built a bridge over the river to enable them to remove the remains of the aircraft, which still exists today.

Previously, a plaque on the wall of resident Jane Faire's garden, the site of the crash, had been unveiled in 2004 by Marshal of the Royal Air Force Sir Michael Beetham, 60 years after it happened

Marion Robbins, an associate of Tony Nelson, who built a replica of the plane, along with Nigel Morter and Claire Nugent, the owners of North Creake airfield's former control tower, which is now a bed and breakfast, laid wreaths alongside those originally laid in 2004 by a representative of the then active Mosquito Association.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Last Post and Reveille.

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard suffered head injury

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists