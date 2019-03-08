Search

'This information is false': Warning issued following spate of scam calls

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 17 October 2019

The Suffolk trading standards team has issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Householders are being warned to remain alert following a spate of scam telephone calls about loft insulation.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page warned people to "beware scam calls about your loft insulation."

It said: "We have received reports of calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation may not meet new Government Regulations, and as such, may be causing damp.

"The caller then goes on to offer a free survey of the loft, and attempts to make an appointment.

"This information is false.

"Always be wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visit your home if approached in this manner.

"If you need advice about cold calling or have agreed to a visit during a cold call contact the Citizens Advice via their consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06."

