Warning over scam Hermes redelivery texts

Published: 1:17 PM June 7, 2021

People have been urged not to fall for fake Hermes redelivery text messages. - Credit: Norfolk Trading Standards

People in Norfolk have been warned not to fall for fake text messages claiming people need to pay to have Hermes packages redelivered.

Trading Standards officers, based at Norfolk County Council, said they have received a number of reports about the messages.

The text message contains a link which leads to a bogus website, which tries to obtain personal information and take payment.

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards urged people not to click on the link.

They said: "These texts have been sent by criminals who have created the fake website to look similar to the Hermes website, with the same branding, layout and font choices.

"If you think you have provided scammers with your financial details you should contact your bank immediately."

People should forward the texts, including the phone number or company name to 7726, which is a free way to report spam texts.

Scams can be reported to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.