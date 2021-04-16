Warning over cold callers offering 'free' loft insulation

Published: 5:30 PM April 16, 2021

A spate of cold callers claiming to offer 'free' loft insulation has prompted a warning from watchdogs.

The Trading Standards team, based at Norfolk County Council, has issued the warning after reports of cold callers in Bowthorpe, Cringleford and King's Lynn in the past week.

There have also been reports at Brandon in Suffolk, with the cold callers offering to assess insulation of people's homes.

The cold callers have made claims, including that they can offer ‘free’ loft insultation, cavity wall insulation or replacement boilers.

They have often stated that ‘government’ and ‘council grants’ are available.

Trading Standards officers said the callers then often attempt to make an appointment for an ‘assessor’ to visit and check the property and the ‘eligibility’ of the householder.

In one incident a householder was told this would include ‘checking personal information and bank statements’.

A spokesperson for Trading Standards said: "We advise to be very wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers and never give access to your property, agree to services, share or confirm personal details, buy items or agree to return visits if approached in this manner."

Anyone concerned about doorstep cold calling in Norfolk can contact Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.