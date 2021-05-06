Antiques Road Trip films at Norfolk collectables shop
A crew from BBC Antiques Road Trip filmed at a warehouse near King's Lynn as part of a new series to be released later this year.
The crew filmed at The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables in Setchey in an attempt to find the best items on a budget.
Serhat Ahmet and the camera crew from the well known daytime show filmed at the store as part of a series to be released in the summer or autumn of this year.
They travel across Norfolk in their vintage Morris Minor in a quest to discover and visit unusual sites in the region. And filming at Setchey was said to be a "fantastic success".
Each show consists of experts setting off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money to sell at auction.
Using their skills they scour the antique shops in an attempt to seek out the best items their budgets can buy.
Daniel Clark, director at The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, said: “It was great to welcome another show from the BBC and even though there were strict Covid rules in place it all went very smoothly, so much so that they are planning to come back again in the future.
"the team and I look forward to seeing the finished programme which will be airing this year. We will keep you posted."
The shop, which opened in 2017, has been very busy since reopening its doors after the Covid shutdown, with its newly finished ‘Preloved Bookshop’.
The Clark family also revealed they were aiming to open their newly built Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in the middle of May.
With the addition of the restaurant it is estimated there will be over 200,000 visitors in the next year.
It is adjacent to the other business owned by the Clark’s - Beers of Europe.
Opening details for the new bar and restaurant are at: www.thewarehousetaproom.co.uk