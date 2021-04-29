Law firm's charity fundraiser stresses importance of mental health

Published: 6:46 PM April 29, 2021

From left to right: James Macwhirter (WGA), Helen Povey (WGA), Andy (Mind Safe Haven Heacham), Safe Haven User, Jess (Mind Safe Haven Heacham) and Michelle (Mind) - Credit: Ward Gethin Archer

A law firm has shown its support for mental health charity Mind after hearing about the impact the pandemic has had on its services.

Ward Gethin Archer donated more than £1,500 to Norfolk and Waveney Mind after staff were approached for help with fundraising efforts.

Helen Povey, who works at the firm's Heacham office, knows how heavily the charity relies on donations as her husband is a recovery worker at Mind Safe Haven.

She felt compelled to raise funds to help them deliver vital support to its service users.

She said: "Our mental health is very important and Mind do a fantastic job.

"As a charitable organisation each session they run relies on funding and although some sessions are funded for six months or so, when the funding comes to an end then so does the help and support given by Mind, and this can be a big blow to some of their service users."