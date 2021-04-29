News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Law firm's charity fundraiser stresses importance of mental health

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:46 PM April 29, 2021   
Ward Gethin Archer donates money to mental health charity MIND.

From left to right: James Macwhirter (WGA), Helen Povey (WGA), Andy (Mind Safe Haven Heacham), Safe Haven User, Jess (Mind Safe Haven Heacham) and Michelle (Mind) - Credit: Ward Gethin Archer

A law firm has shown its support for mental health charity Mind after hearing about the impact the pandemic has had on its services.

Ward Gethin Archer donated more than £1,500 to Norfolk and Waveney Mind after staff were approached for help with fundraising efforts.

Helen Povey, who works at the firm's Heacham office, knows how heavily the charity relies on donations as her husband is a recovery worker at Mind Safe Haven.

She felt compelled to raise funds to help them deliver vital support to its service users.

She said: "Our mental health is very important and Mind do a fantastic job.

You may also want to watch:

"As a charitable organisation each session they run relies on funding and although some sessions are funded for six months or so, when the funding comes to an end then so does the help and support given by Mind, and this can be a big blow to some of their service users."

Most Read

  1. 1 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
  2. 2 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
  3. 3 Travellers still at train station car park after two months
  1. 4 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage
  2. 5 Three taken to hospital after crash on the A47
  3. 6 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
  4. 7 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
  5. 8 Rescue team waits for tide to ebb as woman cut off on beach
  6. 9 Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire
  7. 10 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
Heacham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Eldridge, owner of the Massingham Stores, Post Office, and Cartshed Tearoom in Great Massingham

Video

'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Joseph Watson who is one of the new tenants to move into a home in Clarion Housing's Swannington development. 

'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Tooth, 64, with his wife Sue, 62

Special Report

RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days

Joel Adams

person
Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus